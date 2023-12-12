Jefferies Financial Group Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $295.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $257.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,012. Visa has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.91. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 749.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 160.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 124.7% in the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

