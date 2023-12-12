Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

