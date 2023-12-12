Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.
Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.
In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
