Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 guidance to ~0.48-0.50 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

