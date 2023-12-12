JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

