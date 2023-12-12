KeyCorp Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Smartsheet stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Smartsheet by 327.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 157,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

