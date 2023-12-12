Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

