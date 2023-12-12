Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

KURA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

