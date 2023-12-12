Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average of $178.72. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

