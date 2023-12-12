Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.47.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.9 %

LB stock opened at C$25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.