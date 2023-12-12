Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.18% of AON worth $1,529,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.74. 96,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,237. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.08. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.