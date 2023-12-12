Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Prologis worth $748,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

PLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $117.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.