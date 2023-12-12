Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 802,936 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,936 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,975. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.