Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,738,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202,954 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $817,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

