Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,243,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $357,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.65.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. 2,681,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

