Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,160 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Procter & Gamble worth $915,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 622,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.32. 1,461,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

