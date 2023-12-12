Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Billion Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141,198 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.68% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,896,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.