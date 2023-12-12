Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $401.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118,234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Adobe worth $401,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.18. 818,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,436. The firm has a market cap of $286.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $630.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.68.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.21.

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

