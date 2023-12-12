Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $639.36 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,127,648 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Applied Materials worth $639,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. 1,765,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

