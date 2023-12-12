Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $899.02 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,846 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Waste Management worth $899,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $174.87. 468,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.33.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

