Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,521 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $433,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 924,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,551. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

