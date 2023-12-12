Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 602,423 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,571,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602,423 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,085,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

ADI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.37. 633,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.