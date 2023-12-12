Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 597,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

