Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of LEE stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.51.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
