Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

