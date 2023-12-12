Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $11.40 EPS

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 12.9 %

LXEO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXEO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Featured Articles

