Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $11.40 EPS

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 12.9 %
LXEO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
