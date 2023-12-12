Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Life Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY remained flat at $3.71 during trading on Tuesday. 314,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
About Life Healthcare Group
