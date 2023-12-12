Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY remained flat at $3.71 during trading on Tuesday. 314,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.