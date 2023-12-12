Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $17.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.06. 1,812,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

