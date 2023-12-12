Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-4.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 12.340-12.420 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $507.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.