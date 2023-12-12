LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
