MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 29th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of MNSBP opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.
About MainStreet Bancshares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStreet Bancshares
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.