MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 29th

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MNSBP opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

