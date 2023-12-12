Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

