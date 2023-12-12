Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 117.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.