Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2,552.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,297 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Marriott International stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.03. 72,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,369. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.48. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

