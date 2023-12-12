Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

