Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

