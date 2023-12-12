Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.89. 501,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,695. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

