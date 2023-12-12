Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,812 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of Mastercard worth $2,068,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sora Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 154.3% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 160.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 322,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,773,000 after buying an additional 198,621 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

