Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Maximus Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,816. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Maximus has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,085 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

