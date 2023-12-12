MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MBIA will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in MBIA during the third quarter valued at $823,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 28.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in MBIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

