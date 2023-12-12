Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.130-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.2 billion.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Medtronic by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

