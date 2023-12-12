Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Round Hill Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 3.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,287,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $465,850,000 after acquiring an additional 209,790 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $17,851,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

