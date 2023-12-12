Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MBINM stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
