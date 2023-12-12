Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 1st

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Meritage Hospitality Group stock remained flat at $19.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

