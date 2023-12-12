MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $555.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 430.85 and a beta of 2.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $599.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Read More

