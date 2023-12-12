Monero Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $172.09 or 0.00411903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $102.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00174209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00558296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00117097 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,370,040 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.