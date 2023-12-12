Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.00 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $280.00 million and $20.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00096085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00028145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,887,855 coins and its circulating supply is 805,541,184 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

