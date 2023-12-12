Morgan Stanley Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 39.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

