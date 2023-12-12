Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.