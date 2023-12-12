Morgan Stanley Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

