Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) to Issue — Dividend of $3.14 on January 12th

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.1358 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IIF stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $289,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

