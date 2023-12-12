Morgan Stanley Lowers HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $23.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $507,552.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,742.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,408 shares of company stock worth $12,792,059. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.